Armenian President sends congratulatory letters to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nursultan Nazarbayev

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the country’s Independence Day.

“I am confident that the Armenian-Kazakh cooperation will continue consistently developing both at the bilateral format and within the frames of regional integration unions and international organizations for the benefit of our peoples”, the Armenian President said in the letter.

***

The Armenian President also congratulated First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Independence Day. “Since the proclamation of independence Kazakhstan reached significant success capturing its deserved place in the international arena. I am convinced that the mutually beneficial cooperation, that is based on common history and firm friendship, will continue to develop successfully both at the bilateral and multilateral formats”, reads the Armenian President’s letter.