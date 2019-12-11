Goris police expose unlawful acts by Kornidzor community leader (video) (video)

Based on the information received from the Goris police department, facts were obtained about the illegalities in Kornidzor community.

In 2016, and based on a false record, the head of Kornidzor community was appointed chairman of the union of pasture users of the community, and established himself as the only hired employee of the union.

Then, the 12 units of agricultural machinery acquired for community needs were used by him for personal needs. In addition, the head of Kornidzor community signed a waste management contract with Tegh community, but appropriated more than 4 million 960 thousand drams that were received in exchange for the work done.

The police have opened a criminal case, which was sent to the Goris investigation department.

Police of the Republic of Armenia