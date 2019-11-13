Open news feed Close news feed
Փաշինյանի ելույթը Ֆրանսիայի հայ համայնքի հետ ընդունելությանը (video)

Վարչապետ Նիկոլ Փաշինյանը ելույթ է ունենում է Ֆրանսիայի հայ համայնքի հոգևոր և աշխարհիկ կառույցների ներկայացուցիչների հետ հանդիպմանը:

Armenian / Russian