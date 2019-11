Armenian doctor in Aleppo saves life of newborn and his mother

An Armenian doctor on a humanitarian mission in Syria has saved the life of the newborn and the mother at a Aleppo military hospital.

After the successful completion of the Caesarean section operation, the mother and baby feel very well.

A Syrian boy has been born in a Syrian family.

The doctors of the Aleppo military hospital expressed their gratitude to the Armenian doctor for the operation.