6-7 point earthquake recorded in Armenia

Today, at 20:22 local time, the Seismological Network of the Seismic Protection Territorial Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded an earthquake with a 4.8 magnitude, 10 km depth of the hearth, with 41.080 northern latitude and 43.940 eastern longitude, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The underground magnitude was 6-7 points in the epicenter.

According to preliminary data, the earthquake was felt in the Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Aragatsotn and Armavir Provinces of Armenia and the city of Yerevan.