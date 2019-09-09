Nikol Pashinyan holds phone conversation with newly elected Prime Minister of Georgia

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with the newly elected Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia.

As the Offic eof the Prime Minister of Armenia reports, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Giorgi Gakharia on the occasion of assuming the post of the Head of the Executive and wished him success, productive work and achievments in the key mission.

During the conversation the sides also referred to the Armenian-Georgian friendly relations. The suides expressed conviction that by joint efforts it will be possible to preserve and expand all the achievments.