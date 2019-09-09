Child falling from building, comes to consciousness and recognizes his parents

Gevorg Derdzyan, a spokesman for the "Surb Astvatsamayr" (Holy Mother of God) Medical Center, writes on his Facebook page that the 2.5-year-old boy, who fall from the 6th floor of a building at 32 Tumanyan Street in Yerevan, came to consciousness and recognized his parents.

On September 5, the child was unconsciously transferred to the resuscitation department of "Surb Astvatsamayr" Medical Center.

The boy had different kinds of injuries, and he started breathing on his own only two days ago. The condition remains severe but stable. He is under the strict supervision of doctors of "Surb Astvatsamayr" MC.