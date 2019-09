28-year-old girl's body found on one of Yerevan streets

The body of a 28-year-old girl was found on one of the streets of Yerevan's Kentron community. Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee, told Armenpress about it.

"Investigators are at the scene right now, the circumstances of death are being clarified," Naira Harutyunyan said.