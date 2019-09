Armen Sarkissian holds phone conversation with Bako Sahakyan

resident of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Day and proclamation of independence of Artsakh.

President Sarkissian conveyed his congratulations and wishes to Bako Sahakyan and the people of Artsakh.