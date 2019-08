Trade turnover increases by 8.9 percent

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan writes on his Facebook page the following:

“According to the data of the first half of 2019 in comparison with the same period of the previous year in the Republic of Armenia.

- The manufacturing industry grew by 8.7 percent.

- Housing and catering sector grew by 33.8 percent.

- Passenger transportation by air increased by 28.2 percent.

- Trade turnover increased by 8.9 percent."