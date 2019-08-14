Unemployment rate in Armenia has dropped - Nikol Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a note on Facebook:

"The official average monthly unemployment rate has dropped 6,4% during January-June 2019 compared to the previous year’s same period,.

The mandatory payments made to the military insurance fund in 2019’s same period have exceeded 2018’s January-June figures by 347,8 million drams, or 9,6%. The growth is a result of the growing number of hired employees.

All employed citizens in Armenia pays 1000 drams from their monthly salaries to the military insurance fund."