There is an Armenian citizen in Azerbaijan at the moment - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan confirmed that there is an Armenian citizen in Azerbaijan at the moment.

"I confirm that there is an Armenian citizen in Azerbaijan right now. Investigation is underway to clarify circumstances”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan made this statement on Facebook.

Earlier, Azeri website haqqin.az reported that Aro Hayk Ghazaryan was detained at the Fizuli area at noon today.