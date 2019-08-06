Will Pobeda Airlines cancel its flights to Gyumri? - Discussion to be held today

Russian Pobeda Airlines has announced it is cancelling flights to Gyumri city starting from the winter season.

Pobeda Airlines has claimed the reason for suspending the operations to Gyumri to be the under-fueling of its planes at the Shirak Airport.

Lilit Aghabekyan, Assistant to the Chairman of the Committee on Civil Aviation, told A1+ that the news was a surprise for the Committee as well. However, representatives of the committee spoke with a company representative in Armenia. She noted that according to the information they had given, the problem had already been resolved.