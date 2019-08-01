Drone near plane while approaching Zvartnots airport

Google Ad

President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s Human Rights Defender

President Sarkissian offers condolences over death of People’s Artist Yervand Ghazanchyan

Nikol Pashinyan's live broadcast from Kalavan village

President Sarkissian leaves for vacation

President Sarkissian meets with newly appointed UK Minister of State for Europe and Americas

Armenian State Revenue Committee opens criminal case against Sanitek back in February

Head of Yerkrapah Volunteer Union dies

International train timetable restored

Soldier wounded yesterday

The number of male teachers is gradually decreasing - education expert

Vardavar event to be held in National Assembly Park