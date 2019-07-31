Drone near plane while approaching Zvartnots airport

On July 19, 2019, while approaching Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan and located near Dalarik village of Armavir Province, at an altitude of nearly 1,000 meters above the surface of the ground (at an absolute altitude of nearly 1,900 meters), the personnel on the Boeing 737 plane heading to Yerevan reported about a drone at the same altitude and rather close to the left sector of the airplane.

Flights that are not licensed and not agreed with the flight information center of the air traffic safety authority contain inevitable risks and hazards that may cause severe consequences.

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia asks and urges to exploit drones in accordance with the provisions prescribed by Order No 56 of April 11, 2007 (last update: Order No 100-N of June 17, 2016) and strictly observe the permissible altitudes and sites for flights.