Armenian State Revenue Committee opens criminal case against Sanitek back in February

Investigation Department of the State Revenue Committee is investigating a criminal case on prepared materials about Sanitek International CJSC and its Armenian branch on the fact of non-payment of taxes on a large scale.

The case was instituted on February 22, 2019, the Armenian State Revenue Committee’s press service reported.

There are no people involved as defendants in the criminal case.

In order to ascertain offenses, find out the final amount of tax liabilities subject to tax collection, nomination for professional inspection acts, and also to ensure that the actual activities of the company comply with the laws and requirements of legal acts, comprehensive tax audits are scheduled, which are still in process.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues.