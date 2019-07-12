-
Galaxy Group of Companies Announces the Launching of the Courtyard by Marriott Project
Information disseminated by some Azerbaijani media does not correspond to reality - Ministry of Defense of Republic of Armenia
Henrikh Mkhitaryan participates in championship with Arsenal in the United States
Tourists spent 120 million USD more in Armenia compared to 2018
Supporters of Robert Kocharyan staging protest in Republic Square
President Sarkissian holds meeting with Donald Tusk
Nikol Pashinyan and Donald Tusk make announcements
Yerevan subway restores operation
Armenian MFA calls on Turkey to cease all activities within Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone
Swimming pool put in area of bridge monument
Summer Student Championship kickes off. Artur Avetisyan from Armenia is in second place
Armenian President congratulates Donald Trump on US Independence Day
Istanbul's Armenian patriarchal locum tenens elected
Artist hindered to hold symposium
Armenian PM congratulates US President Donald Trump on Independence Day
Nikol Pashinyan meets with medalists of 2nd European Games
Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia hosts Anna Hakobyan
Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Independence Day
Employee steals money from luggage at airport and gets arrested
Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan
Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa
Levon Aronian wins Sergey Karjakin in Zagreb
Whether Council of Elders makes promises made one year ago
Armenian PM receives Gelendale Mayor
PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan comments on Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan’s letter