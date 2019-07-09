եթե աղբի հարցը չլուծվի, քաղաքապտարանի դիմաց ակցիան կշարունակվի (video)

-
Ինչո՞ւ չունենք անվտանգ եւ քաղաքակիրթ երթեւեկություն.քննարկում
Swimming pool putted in area of bridge monument
Summer Student Championship kickes off. Artur Avetisyan from Armenia is in second place
Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens elected
Artist hindered to hold symposium
16 տարի շարունակ Իտալիայում անցկացվող «Արագած» երաժշտական փառատոնը Հայաստանում կանցկացվի
Armenian PM congratulates US President Donald Trump on Independence Day
Nikol Pashinyan meets with medalists of 2nd European Games
Կառավարության կողմից ներկայացված սոցիալ-տնտեսական ցուցանիշները և արդյունքները. ՈՒՂԻՂ
Catholicos Aram I of Great House of Cilicia hosts Anna Hakobyan
Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on Independence Day
Employee steals money from luggage at airport and gets arrested
Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan
Armenian citizens can visit 60 countries without visa
Whether Council of Elders makes promises made one year ago
Armenian PM receives Gelendale Mayor
PM’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan comments on Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan’s letter
Գյումրիում ավտոմաքսատուն կառուցելու համար նախնական 19-21մլն դոլար է պետք. ՊԵԿ նախագահ
Newly elected Judge of Constitutional Court of Armenia Vahe Grigoryan's letter to authorities of Armenia
Nikol Pashinyan's congratulatory message to newly elected Secretary General of Council of Europe
Wandering dogs attacking people
Heavy hail reported in Jrarat village of Shirak province
Who from the new authorities are targeted for the law on confiscating property illegally
Discussion of Armenia-Georgia power transmission line
Statues of the Yerevan 2800th Anniversary Park
Survey: Should Robert Kocharyan be in freedom or arrested?
Armenian President congratulates Slovenian counterpart on Statehood Day
Protest in front of CC Building