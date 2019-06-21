Live. ՀՀ Ազգային ժողովի նիստը (video)

-
Դավիթ Մուրադյանին նվիրել են սեփական հեքիաթը
Պետք է համոզենք մեր գործընկերներին հաշվի առնել մեր իրողությունները․ քաղաքագետ
Վրաստանի ներկայիս իշխանությունը ՀՀ- ի համար ավելի լավ է, քան Սաակաշվիլու ժամանակ․ քաղաքագետ
Նախկին զինծառայողի բազմազավակ ընտանիքը անօթևան մնալու վտանգի առաջ է
Հայերը կարծես ինչ որ կոդ ունեն, ո՞վ իմանա. օպերային դիվա Վերոնիկա Ջիոևա
Վարչապետ Փաշինյանի խոսքը Ոստիկանության զորքերի կազմավորման օրվա առթիվ
Զորախաղեր՝ մարտական հրաձգությամբ 21.06.2019
Nikol Pashinyan visits General Department of Police on occasion of 27th anniversary of the formation of Police Troops of Armenia
Bako Sahakyan addresses congratulatory message on Medical Worker’s Day
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs meet in Washington
Press Statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Nikol Pashinyan holds farewell meeting with outgoing German Ambassador
Gyumri River flows through neighborhood with garbage
Meeting of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan Elmar Mammadyarov kicks off
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan meets with John Bolton
Armen Harutyunyan has victory over Azeri opponent and wins bronze medal
Suren Papikyan does not specify how many people would lose jobs due to optimalization
Armenian Foreign minister and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs discuss current situation in peace process over Nagorno Karabakh conflict
Trdat Architect's Street in Gyumri flooded
Vahe Grigoryan becomes Constitutional Court Judge
Vahe Enfiajyan proposes to suspend holding mourning ceremonies in churches
Pensioners working in restaurant
Armenian President pays working visit to France
Pizzas distributed to supporters of Robert Kocharyan
Fire in Kanaker HPP
From one checkpoint to another: Merchants in hard situation
Nikol Pashinyan receives newly-appointed High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan
Armenian soldier killed in Artsakh by Azerbaijani fire
When will Iveta Mukuchyan fall in love?
Bako Sahakyan receives Baroness Caroline Cox