Nikol Pashinyan receives newly-appointed High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received newly-appointed High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan.

“I have signed a decision on appointing you as High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and I am happy that we are going to work together in Armenia. The events of the last year in Armenia showed that major changes have taken place not only in Armenia, but also the Diaspora. I can state for sure that last year the Diaspora was the complete participant of the peaceful, velvet and democratic revolution in Armenia. Also thanks to several visits I came to the conclusion that we should change the policy run with the Diaspora and make it more effective the main goal of which should be Diaspora’s greater engagement in Armenia, its economic, public and political life, in Artsakh, and the works on forming and implementing our new Armenian agenda in general.

Thank you for agreeing to leave you work in Glendale and return to Armenia, this is very symbolic. For all those who are unaware, let’s tell them that you were born in Yerevan, studied at a Yerevan school until the 7th grade, know Armenian, English, Russian very well and Spanish to some extent, which means that you have a chance to fully communicate with the Diaspora. I think there is a good opportunity to solve our new tasks in the new times. I wish you success, today you already assume your duties, I wish good luck to all of us. I hope the time will prove that this structural change we made also thanks to you is really effective”, PM Pashinyan said.

In his turn Zareh Sinanyan thanked the Armenian PM for the trust and added: “I feel obliged and consider assuming this office a great honor, also a great responsibility, because as you stated the relations of our homeland, Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora have a huge potential. As a result of our peaceful, velvet revolution, real and deep cooperation doors opened between Armenia and the Diaspora, the results of which can be just very good both for Armenia and the Diaspora.

Diaspora is a ready potential for Armenia which should be used in a simple and best way, for the benefit of the homeland. Armenia in its turn is the guarantor of strengthening and enriching the Diaspora in some sense. There are also many problems, and I have no doubt that today’s Armenia is ready to support its compatriots in the Diaspora, like our Diaspora compatriots are ready to support Armenia and Artsakh. Thank you for the trust. I will do everything to justify this trust”, he said.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to the future activities of the Office of the High Commission for Diaspora Affairs.