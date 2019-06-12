Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan dies

The MFA said in a statement that Garnik Badalyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, state and political figure, experienced diplomat has died at the age of 61.

The statement reads as follows: "With a deep sorrow we inform that on June 12, 2019, state and political figure of Armenia, experienced diplomat, Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan, who had an invaluable contribution to the establishment of Armenia’s diplomacy and foreign policy thanks to his long-term political activity and experience, has died at the age of 61.

His memory will remain alive in our memory.

We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Badalyan’s family and all those who mourn his loss."