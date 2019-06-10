A A
Unequal conditions as cause of non-working hydropowers
Akhuryan's right-wing canal was built in 1967-1970, but over the years, the structure has been neglected and left in poor condition.
Four hydroelectric power stations were built on the water surface. Owners have made serious efforts to build and operate the system, but only one of the hydroelectric power plants is fully exploited by Ani OJSC.
The other three hydroelectric power plants have not worked for years due to the lack of water.
More information is in "Tsayg" TV footage.