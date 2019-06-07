A A
Skyball with tourists falls in Khosrov forest
This morning, a skyball with tourists fell in the Khosrov Forest. It fled from Garni, but due to the lack of wind it could not continue the flight and appeared in Khosrov forest. The tourists were saved by the Armenian Helicopters helicopter.
Aram Abovyan, head of the Armenian Helicopters commercial department, told Haykakan Zhamanak that the skyball was in a section of the forest where cars could not access, so the helicopter's interfering was needed.
"There were 6 adults and 2 children. They came from Yerevan to Garni and fled there. Fortunately nobody was hurt during the landing, only they were left without water for a certain time," said Aram Abovyan.