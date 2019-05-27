We are not slaves - Protest in Gyumri's "SASSTEX" LLC

"Illegal deductions and salary delays", Gyumri's "SASSTEX" sewing factory staff. complain.

According to them, monthly salaries should be 55,000 drams, but the employees do not receive the abovementioned amount.

In response to their complaint, the management of the factory explains that the reason for this are the not qualitative products that were exported from the country. Employees, however, claim that the quality of the products has been checked and that they have not produced low-quality products. Even if so, they were not warned about it. According to the protesters, this month they were paid by cash, while the payment was to be made by bank transfer.