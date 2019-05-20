Proceedings of case involving Robert Kocharyan and 3 other former officials is suspended, sent to Constitutional Court

The proceedings of the case that has been separated from the case on March 1, 2008 have been suspended.

Republic of Armenia ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders have informed that according to the court’s decision, the proceedings of the criminal case involving Kocharyan, former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, and Deputy Defense Ministers Seyran Ohanyan and Yuri Khachaturov in 2008 have been suspended and sent to the Constitutional Court.

Attorney Vahe Grigoryan went on Facebook, and reflected on this development.

“Neither I nor any injured party nor the legal successor of an injured party of this case was informed about R. Kocharyan submitting such a petition, and, correspondingly, nor has the court given any of them an opportunity to present our position on the issue,” he wrote. “Don’t ask me for a comment. I don’t have any comment that is subject to be expressed in an acceptable vocabulary regarding this trial. Sorry.”