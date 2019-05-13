Armenia PM participates in official dinner in Brussels

On May 13, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the official dinner dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership and served on behalf of Donald Tusk along with the leaders of the Eastern Partnership member countries.

Among others attending the dinner were President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker; Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini; Commissioner of the European Commission for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn and former Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Poland and Sweden Radoslav Sikorsky and Karl Bildt, who are among the initiators of the Eastern Partnership.

During the event, the leaders of the Eastern Partnership member countries, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the other high-ranking officials delivered their welcoming remarks and touched upon the programs carried out within the scope of the Eastern Partnership over the past decade, the results of those programs, as well as the upcoming events and initiatives.