Aznavour Foundation doesn’t act as initiator of upcoming Yerevan concert dedicated to Charles Aznavour’s 95th anniversary

The Aznavour Foundation has issued a statement according to which neither the Foundation nor the Aznavour family act as initiator, organizer or supporter of the tribute concert which will take place in Yerevan, on May 26.

The statement is presented below:

“In response to numerous requests and letters, the Aznavour Foundation and the Aznavour famlily announce that they do not act as initiator, organizer or supporter of the tribute concert which will take place in Yerevan, on May 26th.

Recently, various public announcements have been made which attempt to associate the above mentioned concert to the Aznavour Foundation and the Aznavour family.

The Foundation and the family consider it unacceptable to misinform the public and once again underline that they do not participate in the above mentioned concert organization”.